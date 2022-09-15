Watch CBS News
San Francisco Western Addition shooting victim dies of his injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- The investigation of a Sept 6 Western Addition shooting in San Francisco has been taken over by homicide detectives after the 21-year-old victim died of his wounds.

While not releasing his name, San Francisco police announced on Thursday morning that the victim had died while being treated at a local hospital.

Officers had responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting in the area of Turk and Buchanan streets and found evidence of shots fired nearby in the 600 block of Larch Way.

But no victim was found at the scene. 

A short time later, investigators learned that someone was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds that police then linked to the Larch Way incident.

The victim succumbed to his injuries two days later. His name was being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

No arrest has been made in the case and police have not released information on a shooter or motive in the case.

 Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 

First published on September 15, 2022 / 8:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

