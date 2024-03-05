San Francisco voters turn out for primary election amid concerns, hopes

Voters in San Francisco turned out at City Hall throughout the day Tuesday to cast their ballots in hopes this election could bring some positive news to the city's battle against homelessness and drug addiction.

Elba Clemente, a longtime San Francisco resident who has been casting her vote here since 1968, arrived at City Hall prepared to participate in the primary election, bringing with her a sense of duty and civic responsibility.

"I'm ready to vote. I did it over the weekend, and I figured I'd bring it in since I do marriage commission on Tuesdays," said Clemente.

With concerns about critical issues like homelessness and the drug epidemic weighing on her mind, Clemente expressed a mix of nervousness and frustration about the current state of affairs in the city.

"I'm a little nervous. A little bit frustrated with the way things are going in general. It seems like it's kind of hopeless on one side or the other side> But if you don't vote, you can't complain," Clemente remarked, highlighting the importance of political engagement despite the challenges.

After dropping her ballot in the official drop box, Clemente expressed relief at having her voice heard.

"I'm relieved that it's in the ballot box and that my vote is gonna count," Clemente affirmed.

Director of the San Francisco Department of Elections John Arntz provided insights into the primary day turnout, noting the increasing participation in in-person voting at City Hall and the receipt of 120,000 ballots so far, representing a 24% turnout. The primary provides his department a test run ahead of the much busier general election in November.

"We're looking at our process and thinking about where we're going to have more pressure on those processes, what services that we need to provide voters in different ways; better ways, where we can make improvements. Where we can make it smoother for the voters at the polling places, when they get their ballots in the mail," Arntz explained, highlighting the department's efforts to improve the electoral process.

As the primary election unfolds, voters like Clemente stressed the importance of local elections in shaping the community's trajectory.

"The local elections are the ones that really drive what's going on around you," Clemente said, underscoring the significance of civic engagement at the grassroots level.