Prototypes to replace 3,000 San Francisco trash cans undergo real-life testing

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Department of Public Works announced real-life testing of several trash can prototypes as the process to replace thousands of cans throughout the city continues.

Starting this week, custom made and off-the shelf trash can models will be placed in 26 locations throughout the city. The cans will be installed for 30 days, then moved to 26 new locations to be tested for an additional 30 days.

"We need to be sure they fit our specific San Francisco needs," said Carla Short, the city's interim Director of Public Works said in a statement on Monday. "We are thrilled to be able to street-test these six models and be able to deeply understand their functionality and durability through the eyes of our community, our Public Works staff, who maintain the cans, and our waste collectors, who service the cans."

The in-house trash cans, known as "Salt & Pepper", "Slim Silhouette" and "Soft Square," had sparked controversy last year after it was revealed that the cost of the prototypes reached up to $20,000 per can.

Prototype of a trash can developed by the San Francisco Department of Public Works. (CBS)

Former Assemblymember Matt Haney, who is now in the Assembly, was among those critical of the plan.

"Why are we still doing this? Rather than putting out a bunch of different cans that are already produced, that are much cheaper," Haney told KPIX 5 in a report last July.

Public Works officials said Monday that the target cost of the mass-produced cans would be about $2,000 to $3,000 apiece.

Officials said the custom trash cans meet several design requirements, such as being rummage resistant, being durable, being easy to maintain, along with the ability to hold a 32 gallon rolling toter compatible with Recology trucks. The cans would also come with capacity alerts, a compartment to hold recyclables and have a design that is "aesthetically pleasing."

Along with the in-house cans, three off-the-shelf cans named "BearSaver", "Rin Bin" and "Open Wire Mesh" are being considered.

During the test period, each can prototype will have a QR code attached, where members of the community can take a survey on the cans and give their feedback.

The city is looking to replace 3,000 trash cans, which were designed more than 20 years ago and have become easy targets of scavengers.

Following the pilot program, Public Works will review feedback and select a final design. A manufacturer or supplier will then be selected.

A list of trash can test locations, along with information about the cans and the design process can be found by visiting sfpublicworks.org/trashcanpilot.