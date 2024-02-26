3 injured in San Francisco collision involving wrong-way driver on southbound I-280

Raw: First responders at scene of violent wrong-way injury crash on I-280 in San Francisco

Multiple lanes of southbound I-280 in San Francisco were closed Monday after a wrong-way driver was involved in an injury collision just north of San Jose Ave., according to CHP.

The three-car collision was triggered about 2:30 p.m. by a driver headed north in southbound lanes near the Geneva Avenue on-ramp, the CHP said.

I-280 collision in San Francisco. KPIX

At least three people have been hospitalized, according to the CHP.

Chopper footage showed at least two vehicles that had sustained major damage on southbound lanes of I-280. There were multiple CHP, fire units and ambulances at the scene. At one point, fire crews could be seen extricating a person from a silver sedan that was reportedly the vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction on the freeway.

Several other vehicles stopped on southbound I-280 seemed to be involved in the collision. There also appeared to be a vehicle with a CHP unit stopped on the northbound side of I-280 by the accident site. CHP said it would take about an hour to reopen the closed lanes.

There were earlier CHP reports of a vehicle driving north on southbound I-280 through the area that had been involved in multiple traffic collisions prior to the major accident.

The left and center lanes were blocked by the response to the collision. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area if possible. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.