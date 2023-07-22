When in San Francisco, Tony Bennett hankered for ravioli at North Beach trattoria

SAN FRANCISCO -- He was a New Yorker by birth but Tony Bennett came to San Francisco several times a year to see family and friends and to perform in front of thousands of adoring fans.

North Beach was a place Tony Bennett would visit every time he was in town, specifically Piazza Pelligrini. It used to be owned by one of his friends and, even when there was a change in ownership, Bennett came back for his favorite dish.

Dario Hadjian took over Piazza Pelligrini in 2005 and, since then, he's served the iconic crooner on several occasions.

"I remember one time, it was Saturday night and we had almost a full house on the books and he called at 5 o'clock and he goes 'We're coming here. 20 people at 7 o'clock.' I'm like, 'OK.' Couldn't say no to Tony."

Dario Hadjian took over Piazza Pelligrini and often served Tony Bennett his favorite ravioli. KPIX

Hadjian says Tony Bennett loved his pasta and red wine. At the restaurant, they hand-make their meat, lobster, squash and spinach and ricotta raviolis. Bennett would frequently order one of the house specialities.

"His favorite dish was this ravioli here. It's filled with meat and the meat sauce. This was his favorite that he would order every time."

Hadjian called Bennett a true artist, more than a gifted musician.

"He would just sit here, with me, Gino and his wife at the table and his favorite thing was, he would usually ask for a pen and piece of paper and he would start drawing," Hadjian recalled.

Hadjian remembers seeing Bennett perform in person "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." While Bennett was a music superstar, at Piazza Pelligrini, he was just one of the guys.

"He was a very comfortable guy to be around. He was really really down to earth," Hadjian said.

Now Hadjian treasures his many memories of Bennett and one signed vinyl record album.

"I'm sorry he's no longer with us but we definitely lost the last of the good guys. He was the very last one."