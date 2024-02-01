San Francisco to proclaim this Sunday "Willie Mays Day" to honor baseball great

The city of San Francisco will officially proclaim this Sunday, February 4, 2024 as "Willie Mays Day" to honor of SF Giants baseball legend #24 Willie Mays, according to the team.

The press release issued by the Giants said Sunday will be marked by San Francisco Mayor London Breed making a proclamation for the "once-in-a-century date" honoring the "Say Hey Kid" Mays.

On Sunday, a number of San Francisco landmarks will be decorated to mark the celebration, with orange and black lights gracing the Ferry Building, Salesforce Tower and Oracle Park including Willie Mays Plaza. Additionally, a special banner will be hung from the 24 palm trees outside the ballpark. The scoreboard will also feature messages commemorating 2.4.24 throughout the day.

Mayor Breed will be joined by Mays' Godson Barry Bonds and Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in making the proclamation at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, the first day of Black History Month. The official proclamation will be shared publicly this Sunday.

As one of the best players in MLB history, Mays fostered unity, pride, identity and leadership. "Willie Mays Day" will celebrate the Hall of Famer's impact as well as the grace, dignity and joy that he exudes. 2.4.24 will honor the example Mays sets as a hero and mentor, inspiring youth at the Hunters Point Boys and Girls Club that bears his name, through the Willie Mays Scholars program, the Say Hey Foundation and beyond.

"I am honored by Mayor Breed's proclamation, and would like to thank the City of San Francisco and the Giants for this day," Mays said in a statement included with the release. "The game of baseball has been great to me, and not only was I given the opportunity to play, but I was also given the opportunity to help kids all around the world. To me, this day means I am loved. This is as much my day as it is for everyone who loves the Game."