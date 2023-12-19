San Francisco Tenderloin community notices improvements, reduction in drug activity

SAN FRANCISCO — A shift has been observed in the Tenderloin district, marking a promising moment for residents and businesses.

Jesus Kauil, owner of Los Yucatecos Restaurant at Ellis and Larkin Streets, expressed his optimistic view on recent developments.

"The drug sales, consumers, and homeless have decreased; you can appreciate the change," Kauil mentioned.

Since its establishment in 2021, Los Yucatecos Restaurant has been at the heart of a challenging intersection, but Kauil has noted a positive transformation over the past few months.

"I could tell you there was a difference about three months ago. When we go out around here, we see fewer drug dealers. I've seen patrols conducting operations," Kauil remarked.

This change aligns with a joint effort initiated in May by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to dismantle open-air drug markets in Tenderloin and SoMa.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins emphasized the commitment to reclaiming the streets from rampant drug dealing, stating, "We have demonstrated to Tenderloin residents and those most impacted by the rampant open-air drug dealing that we are committed to taking back our streets."

Jenkins highlighted the importance of the ongoing operations in detaining more drug dealing suspects.

René Colorado, Director of the Tenderloin Merchants Association, acknowledged the progress made but emphasized the work still to be done.

"The DA and the Mayor are definitely making progress and they're doing a good job, although we still have a lot of work to do … so overall is cleaner, safer, but we'd take that with a grain of salt because we still have a lot of things to do," Colorado stated.

For residents and business owners, these measures have been evident in an improved quality of life and an increase in customer footfall.

"We want to keep the pressure on the City to continue these services here because I truly believe we're headed in the right direction, but we got to keep going, and we can't take our foot off the gas," said Colorado, emphasizing the need to maintain these positive changes.

Echoing this sentiment, Jesus Kauil expressed hopefulness, stating, "We have seen the change. Not entirely, but a percentage that has helped us, and seeing the difference is always good."