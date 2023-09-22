San Francisco teachers and school staff set for strike authorization vote

SAN FRANCISCO -- Another battle is unfolding in San Francisco as public school teachers and staff say they're ready to go on strike if negotiations with the district don't move forward.

Teachers have been very vocal about their frustrations which they say include low pay, large classroom sizes and ongoing payroll issues that date back nearly two years.

Mission Local reports that the union is getting ready for a strike authorization vote. If it's approved, teachers could walk off the job in October.

Janitors, lunch workers and other staffers are also planning to vote on whether or not to strike.

"Classified staff at SFUSD, which include custodians, student nutrition service workers, clerks, and others, will be taking a strike authorization vote next Saturday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 3, in response to the district's unfair labor practices," a spokesperson for SEIU 1021.

SFUSD has 50,000 students across 132 schools in the city.