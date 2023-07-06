San Francisco teacher builds community by nurturing ESL students

SAN FRANCISCO - This week's Jefferson Award winner is a retired San Francisco teacher who has been making a difference among the nearly one in five California public school students who are learning English as a second language.

Teachers are known for going the extra mile, but Cathy Personius is known for going even farther for her students.

Personius just retired from Francisco Middle School in San Francisco, where she's devoted more than 30 years teaching students English as their second language.

"They'll be able to have the tools they need to do what they want to do," she said.

She's built a strong community with parents as she's helped students learn enough English to advance into the general education program by 8th grade. She's worked to improve curriculum, and tutor students tirelessly outside of class and school hours.

And that's made a big difference for students Khulud Alseragi and Ibrahim Saleh.

"The best in her is she's so kind and she helps students who don't know how to do their homework," said Alseragi.

Saleh added, "The first time I came, I wasn't [able to] speak English. I know only the letters, numbers, days of the week, months." But now, his English is better.

In fact, his father, Almiqdad Saleh was also Personius' former student.

He brought flowers on her last day of school, and told her, "That's what we loved about you. You always went the extra step, the extra mile."

Personius' dedication, illustrated in a scrapbook, which was a gift from the school community. She's served in many leadership roles from curriculum and instruction to union-building.

Fellow teacher Cynthia Cen says Personius has always put others first like the time she got an unexpected bonus.

"She's a single parent, got three kids, she's got a couple hundred extra dollars, and she says, 'I'm gonna give it to my church.' That's just the kind of person she is. She's always thinking of other people."

Outside the classroom, Personius also signed up to welcome new immigrant families into her own home before they found permanent housing.

"She took in various families and provided housing for them, took them to various appointments, shopping, everything," Cen said.

"I'm lucky. I have a house, my oldest daughter has left. I have an extra room. Why wouldn't I share it with people who need it?" explained Personius.

So for going above and beyond in teaching and supporting newcomers in and out of Francisco Middle School, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Cathy Personius.