San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.

A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes.

Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, a 28-year-old female, who said that she was walking by herself near the intersection of Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard when she saw an unknown male yelling incoherent statements and acting erratically.

The victim tried to cross the street to avoid the individual, but he appeared to follow her. After the victim felt threatened and tried to get away from the male, he grabbed her and put his hand on the victim's neck and began squeezing her throat, which prevented her from breathing. The suspect continued to assault the victim, pushing her to the ground and yelling incoherent statements while constricting the victim's as he was on top of her.

As she struggled to get him off, she lost consciousness. During the attack, the victim heard someone's voice call out. The suspect fled from the scene on foot toward Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard where a witness lost sight of him. Responding medics arrived on scene and treated the victim for her injuries. Officers were unable to find the suspect.

Early the following Sunday morning at approximately 12:24 a.m., police officers from the Northern station responded to the area of Willow and Polk Streets to conduct a well-being check. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old female victim who said that she was walking southbound on Polk Street when she saw an unknown male following her.

The victim was between Willow and Eddy Streets when the individual approached her from behind, putting his arm around her neck and threatening her. Fearing for her safety, the victim fought back. The suspect forced her to the ground, striking the victim multiple times. During the struggle, the victim was able to break free and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. Arriving medics then treated the victim at the scene for her injuries.

A short time later at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers from the SFPD's Southern station responded to the 1500 block of Market Street after reports of an assault on an elderly female involving a male suspect. Arriving officers observed multiple witnesses pointing to a male at the southwest corner of Market Street and South Van Ness Avenue. Officers tried to detain the suspect, who fled southbound on Van Ness Avenue before officers pursued him on foot and he was into custody.

The 75-year-old female victim said the suspect approached her and made threatening demands of a sexual nature before assaulting her and dragging the victim by her feet. Bystanders intervened and the suspect fled. Johnson was booked on charges of kidnapping to commit rape, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery and two counts of resisting arrest for the assault.

Johnson was already in custody from that assault at Market Street and South Van Ness Avenue when investigators developed probable cause to connect him to other two earlier assaults as well. Last Saturday, Johnson was booked on charges of assault for the Polk and Willow Streets attack and attempted murder and kidnapping for the Desmond Street incident.

Police said that while an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.