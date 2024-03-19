San Francisco supervisor pushing for Tenderloin to get full-service grocery store

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston is making a push to get Tenderloin residents a full-service grocery store.

Preston presented a resolution on Tuesday calling for collaboration from various San Francisco agencies to address food insecurity in the Tenderloin.

The San Francisco Human Services Agency, Office of Economic and Workforce Development, Planning Department and other city departments would report to the Board of Supervisors within 60 days under the resolution. They would report on previous efforts in the past five years, potential sites and current efforts or plans for a grocery story in the neighborhood.

"The Tenderloin community has consistently expressed its desire for a grocery store for years," Preston said. "I believe the City must step up and bring a full-scale grocery store so Tenderloin residents have a place to buy all of their grocery staples within walking distance from their homes at price points they can afford."

Preston noted Tenderloin residents must walk an average of at least half a mile to get to a full-service grocery store. It can be a problem for residents with no vehicle, mobility issues and who use public transportation as traveling with groceries can be burdensome, he said.

Tenderloin residents currently must rely on corner stores that stock fresh produce, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation website says.