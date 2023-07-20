San Francisco students hold difficult conversation about preventing gun violence

SAN FRANCISCO -- The threat of gun violence can have a major impact on mental health, especially with children. A San Francisco school held some powerful student discussions this week.

On the National Day of Social Action at Freedom Schools across the country, this year's topic was gun violence.

At the Freedom School in San Francisco, they spent their day in several ways, creating posters and playing games all while having the difficult conversation on gun violence prevention.

SF Freedom School gun violence discussion for day of action. CBS SF

The class of 20 at the San Francisco school has been working towards this day. One of the students is 11-year-old Montae Powell.

He said he enjoyed all the activities and said that gun violence is something he sees often. Outside of his family at the Freedom School, he says it's not something he talks about.

"It's very worrying," Powell said.

Over the last few weeks, the school has found ways to encourage their students to open up about their experiences living with the consequences of gun violence.

"I can definitely see where people are coming from, because it was my kind of my concern. Because we do have kids as young as five and six," said Am'Brianna Daniels, a leader intern at the school. "I can see why that would be a topic of concern. How there is no safe space for students to ask questions or to vent."

In the practice of honoring the National Day of Social Action, the kids took a moment of silence for those who lost their lives. They said their names and remembered them by writing their names out.

Although this is the last week of the Freedom School, they say these moments will leave a lasting impact. Freedom schools across the nation honored the day of social action on social media with hashtag #youtharenotbulletproof.