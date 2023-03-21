SF Stonestown Galleria mall workers, shoppers says recent violence becoming commonplace

SAN FRANCISCO -- A recent rash of violence at San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria mall has left business owners and shoppers on edge, and they say the ongoing violence - often involving students from neighboring schools - is nothing new.

A brawl caught on camera Friday at the mall has disturbed a lot of people. It's been particularly rattling for the workers who depend on this mall to earn a living.

"Since March last year, the environment here has not been good," said vendor Guang Wei.

Wei says it has been a difficult year at Stonestown, punctuated with Friday's explosion of violence, what he describes as a terrifying scene right beside his jewelry stand.

"Very scary," he said. "And things were scattered all over the ground."

Friday's violence was not an isolated event; he says there was another incident, just last Wednesday. That violence unfolded in the mall's Target store; in cellphone video, a mall security guard can be seen right in the middle of that mayhem.

"All businesses, we are always keeping an open eye," said Kumar, a mall worker.

Security is now very much on the mind of mall workers, but even they wonder what kind of security can stop massive crowds of students.

"It's scary now," Kumar said. "Sometimes 60, sometimes 80. It's a Friday night. Lots of high schools here. What can I do?"

For now, they can only keep working and hope the trouble doesn't return. Though some say they are thinking about a move.

"The contract expires in June this year," Wei said. "If the environment doesn't improve, I don't plan to do business here."

Several San Francisco police officers could be seen around the perimeter of the mall Monday. As for the mall itself, they say they are stepping up security efforts, but would not provide specifics.