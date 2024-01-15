San Francisco sports bar Mad Dog in the Fog prepares for football fever

SAN FRANCISCO — Excitement is buzzing at Mad Dog in the Fog as the 49ers gear up to face off against the Packers on home turf Saturday.

"We are super ready for the game. We are a 49ers bar, but we also have a huge Packers following. We're gonna have Jell-O shots, pizza, full staff," said Amber Frederick, the lead bartender at this sports bar on Haight Street.

Every weekend, it transforms into a haven for football fans.

"We have a bunch of locals, neighbors, a lot of tourists, total diversity; e get a little bit of everybody, and we welcome them all," added Frederick.

Even Daniel, hailing from Australia and residing in San Francisco for over two years, gets in on the football fever.

"My wife is from Minnesota, so I'm a Vikings fan. This weekend, I'll support the 49ers. We don't like Green Bay."

Cyril Hackett, the owner, shared that the staff is working hard to make this game day truly special with drink specials and themed menus.

"It's going to be pretty fun here. I think the 49ers fans will dominate because, obviously, they're home, but that's what makes this place special, having an opposing team and the local team as well, so it's going to be a good crowd and a fun afternoon," said Hackett.

For Mad Dog in the Fog, it's not just about the game; it's also a golden opportunity to make extra money after the challenges of the pandemic.

Cyril Hackett expressed gratitude for the bustling location on Haight Street, attracting tourists and locals alike.

"This is a very busy location here, on Haight Street. Lots of tourists. Lots of people coming to the second-hand store, so it's quite busy during the day and into the night. We're happy with this location," added Hackett.

Frederick assured that whether you're a 49ers fan or a Packers fan, Mad Dog in the Fog has a place for you.

"We got pool tables, a stage, we got 25 TVs, and plenty of room for everybody," Frederick said.