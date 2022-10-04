Water main break creates sinkhole, floods homes, blocks traffic in San Francisco Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A water main break in San Francisco created a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon, blocking traffic and flooding homes along a main thoroughfare in the city's Richmond District.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the water main was ruptured at Fulton Street and 25th Avenue at the northern edge of Golden Gate Park.

A sinkhole measuring about 36 square feet associated with the water main break opened up; traffic on Fulton was blocked between 29th and 34th Ave., the fire department said.

As of 2:43 p.m., public works crews had stopped the flooding which affected five single-family homes and one multi-family dwelling.

UPDATE: At this time the flooding has stopped thanks to @MySFPUC staff with help from @sfpublicworks and #SFFD. 5 single-family dwellings and 1 multi-family dwelling were affected with no injuries. FULTON between 29th and 34th remains closed. This is now in the recovery phase. https://t.co/VUm2aFdNYL pic.twitter.com/gXlq7AQWNu — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 4, 2022

The incident forced San Francisco Muni to reroute the 5R Fulton Rapid bus line between 27th and 35th Avenues.

UPDATE: Revised 5R reroute - IB via 35th to Balboa to 27th to Fulton; OB via 28th to Balboa to 35th to Fulton. https://t.co/2mASSmwjY0 — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) October 4, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.