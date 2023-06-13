2 arrested, multiple firearms seized in probe of shooting at San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO -- An ongoing investigation into the January shooting at a San Francisco police officer attempting an arrest has led to the seizure of multiple illegal firearms and two additional arrests, police said Tuesday.

On January 23, gun crime task force officers were in the area of 100 Brookdale Ave in the city's Sunnydale District investigating a suspect in multiple shootings. Police claim that as officers tried to arrest the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Spencer Hansen-Mukomela, he pulled out a gun and opened fire at an officer, but another officer was able to tackle him.

No one was injured. The suspect was also found with multiple firearms in his possession, police said. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed 17 felony charges against Hasen-Mukomela, including assault on a peace officer with a firearm and illegal possession of three firearms, including two ghost guns.

Investigators identified Hansen-Mukomela's firearm supplier as 39-year-old Craig Bolland of San Francisco and obtained a search warrant for his home on the 600 block of Green Street in the city's North Beach District, as well as vehicles and storage units associated with him, police said.

On May 30 officers arrested Bollard and another man who was with him at the location. The other man was identified as 36-year-old Jose Reyes of San Francisco. Reyes was found in possession of a loaded, unregistered, unserialized ghost gun and an extra magazine, police said.

Firearms and drug evidence seized following arrests. San Francisco Police Department

Inside Bolland's home, investigators found and seized multiple illegal firearms, including an AR-15 style rifle converted to fully automatic, an AK-47 assault rifle, a TEC-9 assault pistol, and other firearms, along with ammunition, accessories, drugs, and other evidence, police said.

Bolland and Reyes were booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges. Police said the case remained open and active and urged anyone with information to call 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

