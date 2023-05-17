Man shot multiple times after confronting car burglars in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 52-year-old man was shot and injured in San Francisco after confronting people who were breaking into his vehicle, according to police.

San Francisco Police said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Shotwill Street in the city's Mission District at about 10:55 p.m.

The victim was a security guard who was at his workplace when he saw at least two people breaking a window of his vehicle. The security guard confronted them and there was a physical altercation during which one burglar, a man between 18 and 25 years old, shot him multiple times, police said.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Two suspects were at large as of Wednesday morning, police said.

#SFPD Night Investigations Unit is handling a shooting from last night, approx 10:50PM a Security Guard was at his workplace in the 1200 blk of Shotwell. He saw Suspects breaking into his car & confronted them. Suspect(s) shot him multiple times and fled. V is a 52 y/o male -> pic.twitter.com/06rgoXlbAu — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) May 17, 2023

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.