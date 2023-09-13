San Francisco Sheriff's Office warns of scam using spoofed caller ID

Authorities warned the public this week against con artists claiming to be deputies of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office as part of an imposter scam.

These scammers often call residents by phone, threatening to arrest victims for either supposed failure to respond to federal warrants or subpoenas, not taking care of citations, or not appearing for jury duty, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities also said these fake deputies would claim the Sheriff's Office already mailed the victim a letter of documentation and that the victim did not appear for a scheduled court date.

In lieu of arrest, scammers will demand $5,000 to $10,500 in payment from the victims through wire or gift card, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities noted the scammers will often call from a spoofed caller ID "SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY". A woman fell prey to the scam, the Sheriff's Office said.

The public is reminded that the Sheriff's Office does not collect fees of any type over the telephone.

Those who have received a similar phone call or relevant information are urged to call (415) 554-7225 or 911 in case of emergency.