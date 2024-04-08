San Francisco sheriff's deputy charged in domestic violence case, kept in custody without bail

A San Francisco sheriff's deputy was charged with domestic violence and battery, stalking, false imprisonment and other charges and will remain in custody, the District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The DA's office said 49-year-old Jonathan Espiritu was allegedly in an on-and-off again relationship with the victim. Court records state the victim tried to end the relationship when Espiritu's behavior became "increasingly possessive."

She was allegedly strangled by Espiritu when she tried to the end relationship on Aug. 14, 2023. Months later, on Dec. 8, Espiritu allegedly attacked her again at her workplace.

Then, on March 7, 2024, it's alleged Espiritu slapped her while they were in her car and said he would "kill himself if she reported him to law enforcement."

She reported him to police on April 3 after finding a tracking device on her vehicle. The DA's office said San Francisco police arrested him nearby, where she was making the report.

"I would like to thank the survivor in this case for coming forward and reporting these crimes to law enforcement," DA Brooke Jenkins said on X. "My office will now do everything we can to ensure that there is accountability, and that justice is served."

Espiritu was arraigned on Monday and pled not guilty various charges.

Two counts of domestic violence

Assault likely to cause great bodily injury

Two counts of false imprisonment

Stalking

Domestic battery

Dissauding a witness

Unlawful use of an electronic tracking device

Obstruction of wireless device to summon assistance

The DA's office requested he be kept in custody pending trial due to safety concerns. The court granted the motion, and he will remain in custody without bail.

His next court appearance is on April 19 for a preliminary hearing. The court will also hear more at a future hearing in regards to the motion to detain him without bail.

Investigators continue to look into the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 1-415-575-4444.

Victims of domestic violence or those who have a loved on in need are urged to seek help and call 911 in an emergency.

Below are additional resources for support.