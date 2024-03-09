San Francisco sets new safety standards for lithium-ion batteries to prevent fires, deaths

SAN FRANCISCO -- New legislation that took effect the first week of March set new safety standards for storing and charging personal mobility devices (PMD's) in San Francisco that are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

With more people using electric bikes, scooters and skateboards to get around San Francisco, there are more lithium-ion batteries in the city and San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Mariano Elias says SFFD is seeing more lithium-ion battery related fires as a result.

"I've been around fires that have happened due to mostly scooters," he said.

The new regulations are geared toward preventing these kinds of fires.

"Last year, over 60 fires were caused by lithium-ion batteries in San Francisco with, sadly and tragically, our first death," said supervisor Aaron Peskin. "This is really a public safety piece of legislation.

People living in a multi-unit building, not single-family homes, are limited to four lithium ion-powered PMDs per household. When charging, they must be plugged into their own outlets, not power strips and they must be at least 3 feet away from each other. Damaged or reassembled batteries are also prohibited, per the code.

"What we've seen is the potential for overcharging," Elias said. "Lithium-ion batteries do not like to be in excessive heat."

Elias said these kinds of fires are very tough to extinguish.

"It happens very rapidly. Almost, like I said, an explosion," he said. "It limits the time people can get out because of the amount of smoke being produced."

Peskin introduced the legislation.

"In 2020, there was a big fire in a high-rise apartment building in my district that first alerted me to this," he said. "It was a gentleman who had five electric scooters. One of the batteries combusted, it spread to the other four scooters that were charging. Fortunately, nobody was killed but 15 units of apartments were displaced."

"We don't want anyone to lose their life over anything," Elias said. "This is one of the reasons why this new law is in effect."

The new standards also apply to places that can hold more PMDs, such as storage facilities and repair shops. While they are permitted to charge more than four devices at a time, they'll have to adapt to comply with the new safe charging and storage practices.