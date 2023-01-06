Search on for driver in deadly wrong-way hit-and-run collision on I-280

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a wrong-way, head-on hit-and-run collision on southbound I-280 in San Francisco early Friday morning that left one person dead.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a report of an incident just before 2 a.m. on I-280 near the Geneva Avenue and Ocean Avenue exits. A black Lexus SUV that was involved in a rollover crash was found blocking the left two lanes of northbound I-280. A Honda Civic was found on the opposite side of the freeway in the southbound direction, blocking the two right lanes.

I-280 hit-and-run wrong-way crash investigation. Citizen App

CHP officers that the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The investigation into the incident required the closure of all southbound lanes of I-280 as well as northbound lanes 1-3.

CHP believe the Honda Civic was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-280 and collided with the Lexus SUV, launching the vehicle into the northbound lanes where it came to rest.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The passenger in the Lexus was transported with major injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Civic fled the scene of the accident and has not been apprehended, CHP said.

The incident closed the northbound lanes 1-3 of I-280 were closed for an hour and 20 minutes, while the southbound lanes were completely closed for 2 hours and 45 minutes during the investigation.

The driver, who authorities have not identified, is being sought in connection with the deadly hit-and-run collision. CHP confirmed the suspect was also involved in a prior incident with Daly City police, but there were no details regarding the incident.