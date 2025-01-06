Stockton pair accused of drug, weapons offenses after alleged Bay Area narcotics sales

A Stockton couple was arrested last week on suspicion of drug and weapons violations following alleged narcotics sales in the Bay Area, police said Monday.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers launched an investigation into the pair after intercepting a fentanyl sale in early December. Investigators said the man was "routinely traveling" from the Central Valley to San Francisco and San Jose to sell illegal narcotics.

The investigators also found the man's girlfriend had been illegally purchasing firearms for the man, who is prohibited from owning firearms. Arrest and search warrants were obtained.

On Thursday, San Jose police officers with the help of the Stockton Police Department SWAT Team and other units arrested the suspects, identified as 37-year-old Justin Dixon and 27-year-old Jade Linhthasack. The pair were booked into the San Joaquin County Main Jail.

(L-R) Justin Dixon and Jade Linhthasack of Stockton, who were arrested on Jan. 2, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Dixon was booked on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms and narcotics sales, while Linhthasack was booked for alleged offenses related to illegal firearms.

Police said they seized weapons, drugs and other items while executing the search warrants. At least 13 firearms were seized, including a semiautomatic pistol an assault rifle and an additional rifle with illegal modifications.

Of the seized firearms, two were stolen, two had destroyed serial numbers and two were unregistered, police said.

The search also yielded what was described as "large quantities" of drugs including cocaine, oxycodone, promethazine, cannabis and illegal prescriptions. Police also located designer watches, purses shoes and clothing, along with diamonds and gold believed to be purchased with money from the firearm and drug sales.

According to jail records, Dixon was held on $540,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Montgomery of the department's Street Crimes Unit over email at 4689@sanjoseca.gov.