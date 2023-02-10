San Francisco Salvation Army culinary school gives recovering addicts job skills

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness and drug addiction deaths are among the top challenges facing San Francisco now and in the future.

The Salvation Army has established its first culinary academy in the city, offering an intensive ten-week program to recovering addicts.

The program, called The Way Out, is run by chef Timothy Tucker and director Aaron Lowers, both of whom are recovering addicts themselves.

According to Tucker, eight out of ten culinary graduates from other cities have secured jobs after completing the program.

"It's a great way for people to focus on their personal skills and focus on getting better," Tucker said.

Christian Beltran-Perez, 34, is one of the graduates of the program. He has struggled with a meth and alcohol addiction which, he says, spiraled out of control. He has found solace in the kitchen, honing his culinary skills and moving past his troubled past.

"I like the creativity of it. I really do. I like the nervousness because it just means that I'm still learning," Beltran-Perez said.

Campus housing is available for residents. The staff administers breathalyzers and random drug tests to keep participants accountable.

Beltran-Perez is eight months sober and is grateful for the new opportunity, saying, "Once I complete this program, I'm able to go ahead and take the training wheels off, get a job myself and will then drive myself."

The single father of four starts his day in prayer and meditation, grateful for a new beginning and a chance to reconnect with his children.

"I'm very appreciative. This is where it pays off. This is when I'm able to get something back. This is where I'm doing it for myself and nobody but myself can take it from me," Beltran-Perez said.

The Salvation Army believes that programs like this can be expanded and could add hundreds of more beds to address the homelessness crisis in the city.

"It's about helping folks live up to their full potential and overcome whatever demons that have haunted them," Lowers explained.