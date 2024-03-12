San Francisco RV residents facing displacement from Bernal Heights

San Francisco residents living in RVs in Bernal Heights could be forced to relocate

San Francisco residents living in RVs in Bernal Heights could be forced to relocate

San Francisco residents living in RVs in Bernal Heights could be forced to relocate

SAN FRANCISCO — For Zuleima Bolio and her husband, their RV parked along Bernal Heights Boulevard has been their makeshift home for the past five months, but that could soon change.

They decided to move into the RV after facing steep rental costs and the challenge of accommodating their puppies.

"We have some puppies, and the place we were renting wanted a lot of money for them. So, we saw it would be a little better to move here instead of paying almost $3,000 for the two of us and the three puppies," Bolio explained.

Despite their efforts to make ends meet by working nearby, providing proof of sufficient income to secure a new apartment has been a struggle. Now, faced with the city's plans to address street safety and public health issues in the area, Bolio and her husband are forced to consider relocation.

"Well, now it's our turn to see where to move. We have the idea of possibly moving to South San Francisco, but we still don't know," Bolio said.

Residents like Mark, a long-time Bernal Heights resident, have been advocating for action from the city regarding the increasing number of RVs in the area.

"They're very nice people, but for four years, they've been here. There's no place for them to take a shower. They throw their garbage. This is not how they should be treated," Mark expressed.

Complaints to the city about the growing presence of RVs have been ongoing since 2020, exacerbated by the pandemic. Recent months have seen a further decline in the conditions surrounding the area, prompting calls for enforcement.

The city's response includes reinstalling signs designating the area as a no-overnight parking zone, with active enforcement set to begin on March 28. Concerns about illegal dumping, including sewage, have also been raised by the mayor's office, highlighting the urgency to address public health hazards.

"People are constantly going out here to pee, and further down, they go downhill by the public garden," Mark stated.

The move to enforce regulations has sparked a divide within the community, with some expressing support for the action, while others voice concerns about compassion for those affected.

"Many people are in favor, and others are against. It's because they say that some are good people and others are bad, but the truth is, with these new signs, it seems perfect to me. Although many cars have not yet moved," shared Nelly Caceres, a long-time worker in the area.

Despite the uncertainties ahead, Bolio remains hopeful and emphasizes the need for mutual understanding and cooperation.

"If at any point we bother them, they can simply tell us, and we'll see what to do because, in the end, we're all people, and we're in this together," Bolio concluded.