San Francisco robbery suspects crash into car, building after brief police pursuit

San Francisco police said two robbery suspects crashed into an occupied vehicle after being pursued by officers on Monday morning.

Police said they got a call about a robbery that happened near Balboa and 26th streets, just after 10:30 a.m. According to police, the robber suspects had forced a woman to the ground and took her property.

An officer in the area saw the vehicle the suspects were in and initiated a car chase. San Francisco police said the chase was cut short for public safety reasons, and an undisclosed amount of time later, the suspect crashed into an occupied vehicle and a building near 8th and Cabrillo.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran from the scene eastbound on Cabrillo Street.

Police said they detained two people in the area for their investigation. The robbery and crash victims were both treated by paramedics at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 415-575-4444.