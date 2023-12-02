Watch CBS News
San Francisco retail theft suspects arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO — South San Francisco police said they arrested two retail theft suspects in Daly City in connection to incidents on Nov. 29 and 30.

The thefts were at two large commercial businesses on the 400 block of South Airport Boulevard and on the 1600 block of El Camino Real. They allegedly stole over $4,500 worth of property. 

Investigators tracked the suspect vehicle to Daly City on Saturday and arrested the two suspects, with the help of Daly City police.

San Francisco police said the suspects were also connected to multiple other burglaries in five different cities. 

First published on December 2, 2023 / 2:32 PM PST

