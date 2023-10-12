Smash-and-grab thieves target San Francisco Dior boutique in Union Square; 2 suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab burglary at the Dior store in Union Square Thursday where suspects drove a vehicle through the front of the shop and took high-end merchandise.

According to the SFPD, at around 6:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the corner of Post Street and Grant Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. A witness told that three vehicles stopped in front of a retail store -- later revealed to be the Dior store at 185 Post -- with one of the vehicles crashed into the store.

San Francisco Dior store smash-and-grab investigation. Citizen App

Video and photos from the scene showed the impact had smashed the exterior windows and damaged the security gate at the front of the store. Police said the witness told them multiple suspects got out of all three vehicles, entered the store, and emerged from the store with merchandise.

All three vehicles fled the area and descriptions of the vehicles were transmitted to responding officers. One officer responding to the scene spotted one of the suspect vehicles entering a freeway on ramp. The vehicle crashed and all the occupants exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Officers were able to locate and arrest two of the fleeing suspects.

There were some reports Thursday morning that police activity involving individuals running on eastbound I-80 impacted traffic heading towards the Bay Bridge.

Police said they did not know how many suspects are still outstanding and did not provide any information regarding the other two vehicles allegedly involved in the burglary.

Police said the SFPD burglary unit is taking lead on the investigation, which is ongoing and active.

Police and officials in San Francisco touted arrests in a recent retail-theft "blitz" last week. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the operations have recorded dozens of arrests in recent days and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from the city's most victimized retailers.

"Our city will not tolerate criminals ransacking our businesses," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "Not only are these crimes devastating to our business community and local economy, too often we've seen these crimes escalate into violence. I want to thank our hard-working officers who are making sure our city is a safe place for businesses and shoppers."

Last month, San Francisco confirmed that the city has received $17.3 million in grant funding from the state to help local law enforcement fight rampant organized retail theft.