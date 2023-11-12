S.F. restaurants near Moscone Center see slow start to APEC week

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a normal Sunday evening, Yerba Buena Lane, between Mission and Market streets in downtown San Francisco, would be buzzing with activity during peak dinner hours. But, as the APEC Summit got under way this week, there were lots of empty tables and chairs at several restaurants and the plaza looked deserted.

Karim, a general manager who didn't want to identify his eatery, said the turnout so far has been disappointing.

On this night, he had no reservations and about half as many diners as he would expect to see.

"I was waiting to see a lot of people but, as you guys see, everything is quiet and, for our business, we're usually busy on Sundays and weekends -- really busy -- but today looks like really slow," he said.

Mission Street between Third and Fourth streets was closed to auto traffic as crews installed new barricades along the fences.

Karim said he canceled all product deliveries for the week due to the closures. He anticipates DoorDash drivers will always struggle to pick up orders. His employees wonder how they'll manage to get to work.

"It's not just for the guests. Even for some employees, they are wondering how they're going to come here or how they're going to park ... but now they canceled the parking," he added.

The city said it is ready to welcome 20,000 people to San Francisco this week. APEC is projected to pump $53 million into the local economy through hotel stays, restaurants or small businesses.

It's San Francisco's chance to shine in the global spotlight, according to Sarah Dennis Phillips, executive director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

"We're so excited and we're ready for that spotlight ... San Francisco is an amazing city. Our arts and culture is unparalleled. Our streets are not what they're portrayed to be. Our streets are amazing to walk along," she said.

Several APEC events will be held at popular cultural and city venues including the Asian Art Museum, the Legion of Honor and City Hall.

"We saw it for the visitors that came here for Dreamforce -- that, when people come to San Francisco from outside, they are always pleasantly surprised. It is always better than they thought it would be," she added.

Karim looks forward to serving visitors who may pop into this downtown restaurant. He even added extended hours in anticipation of the crowds.

"I hope everything is going to bring difference to our business ... So we will see what's going to happen here and if we're going to see a lot of people," he said.