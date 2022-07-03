San Francisco restaurant owners optimistic about business uptick on July 4th weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's been an uphill battle for the Bay Area restaurant industry during the pandemic, but there were a couple of bright spots in San Francisco this holiday weekend.

Two long-awaited eateries opened their doors and welcomed many eager diners. After a two-year closure, the lights are on at Maybeck's restaurant on Scott Street in the Marina District.

CBS

On Saturday, the dining room was full and the cocktails were flowing.

"So far, it's been great. People in the neighborhood are really glad that we're back and we've had a warm welcome over the last couple days, even though it's a holiday weekend and not a lot of people are around," said owner and pastry chef Lori Baker.

She and her husband and chef Jeff Banker said it was too difficult to keep up to-go and outdoor dining services. They closed entirely during the early days of the pandemic.

The husband-and-wife duo used the time to revamp and expand the interior space, and craft a new menu, featuring Californian cuisine with Asian influences. Maybeck's added a private dining room and plans to add a wine shop and oyster bar.

"How were we able to survive the two years? We unfortunately let people go, and Jeff was private chef-ing and I was helping him. And we got a grant from the government to help us reopen, which was wonderful," said Baker.

The Williams family visited Maybeck's twice in the last three days. They used to be regulars pre-pandemic.

"I love the food so much and I'm just so happy to be here," said Emerson Williams.

"We kept messaging them on Instagram and emailing them and calling their phone number and being like 'when are you going to be ready, when are you going to be ready,'" said Jenna Williams. "So they finally announced they were opening on the 30th and we were here the first day and then wanted to come back."

At Ghirardelli Square, Square Pie Guys saw the official grand opening of a new location Saturday with promising signs of success.

The brand, which started as a pop-up in Oakland, opened its the largest space yet with the new spot. The Fisherman's Wharf location includes expansive waterfront outdoor dining.

"It's been nonstop since I walked in at 2, and there's been various little waves that we've felt in the kitchen, but we're trained to handle it and it's been exciting for us," said assistant general manager Devi Guerrero. "I got to San Francisco right as COVID happened, so I saw the city shut down. I'm so happy to be a part of something that's creating jobs and business for San Francisco."

Tourists and locals alike kept the staff busy with orders of its signature Detroit-style pizzas.

"Seeing how much we've blown up on social media and specifically in the Bay Area, I think it's exciting that a lot of people who already know us have come out," said Guerrero. "We've got a lot of new interested customers that have loved us so far in our first few weeks."

Despite the signs of recovery, restaurants are still facing some challenges including problems with supply-chain issues and retention of staff during COVID. Establishments are also still coping with the impact of outbreaks due to the omicron variant.