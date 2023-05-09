SF Black reparations proponent says investment can benefit entire city

SAN FRANCISCO -- A passionate supporter of San Francisco's reparations proposal is fighting to prove that investing in the black community can benefit the entire city.

Dr. Saidaj Leatufu-Burch considers herself a daughter of San Francisco with family roots in the city that trace back generations. But she says the Black community of San Francisco continues to be sidelined.

"I love this city, oftentimes it feels like San Francisco doesn't love me," Dr. Sai told CBS News Bay Area. "But still, because the city poured so much into me, because my mentors are from here, in all of my schooling here -- I know that I owe so much back."

So she's putting her passion and experience into productivity.

Dr. Sai today serves as the director of the Dream Keeper initiative, investing $60 million over two years into the city's Black community. The Fillmore district, she says, is a shining example of where this investment needs to be made.

"This used to be a predominantly Black neighborhood," Dr. Sai explained while walking Fillmore St. "Historically, this is where Black folks came when they migrated to the West. It was known as the Harlem of the West. Given its robust jazz scene, a lot of black businesses were located on this street."

Since its inception in 2021, nearly 300 Black entrepreneurs have been trained through the initiative.

Over 200 businesses have been launched including 34 new storefronts, 17 of which are in the Fillmore. Part of that success could be seen at In The Black Marketplace on the corner of Fillmore and Geary.

It's just one business that's thriving because of investments from the Dream Keeper Initiative.

"As far as I'm concerned, this is the least that the city can do," Dr. Sai explained. "We are already learning with the successes that have been achieved with the Dream Keeper Initiative, but there's much more that can be done."

When you walk inside you can feel the pulse of passion from the entrepreneurs the marketplace houses.

"This is representative of black culture, black excellence, black joy," said Dr. Sai.

The store features the works of 18 Black entrepreneurs, and for Ashley Michael, the opportunity to sell out of this specific location that used to be a check cashing place is personal.

"I remember when this was a check cashing place, my mom used to come here to cash checks so to see it transform into this place of a fruitful environment where we all have an opportunity to thrive," Michael told CBS News Bay Area. "To me it means achievement, it means confidence."

"Specifically as folks of color and Black folks, we don't do enough celebrating because there's always so much more," Dr. Sai added. "We've experienced decades of divestment, decades of harm, generations, in fact, and so when we're able to make these types of investments where we can pour back into the community, it makes me excited, and it makes me hopeful for what the future has in store."

She says this is just one example of the positive outcomes for the city through its ongoing investment in San Francisco's Black community.