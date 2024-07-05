San Francisco printer elevates tradition of hand-crafted book publishing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nestled in San Francisco's Presidio is a place where the clang of century-old machinery tells a tale of a different time.

"There is a sense of honor, I think, in carrying forward a craft that is really one of the few ideal technologies that has ever been invented," said Arion Press creative director and lead printer Blake Riley.

Arion Press is the last printing company in the country where books are crafted entirely by hand from beginning to end.

"Our interest is in really excavating and uncovering not just text but the story behind the text," Riley said.

Riley and his team produce only three titles per year, each with a limited run of about 300 copies. These meticulously designed books take months to complete and can sell for up to $10,000.

The result: museum-quality books bound to make an impression.

For example, Arion's Edgar Allan Poe collection includes a cover created by artisan John Sullivan that features a bust of the author made with crushed bricks from Poe's home.

Woodworker Jonathan Anzalone created a box for Sea of Cortez, made from the boat John Steinbeck sailed aboard.

These days, Riley is putting the final touches on Octavia Butler's 1979 classic Kindred, with artwork from renowned sculptor Alison Saar.

Priced at $1,300, Arion's clientele include libraries, museums and collectors like Melinda Hightower, a banker from San Francisco, who recently joined the company's board of directors.

"For me, it's seeing great classics reimagined," she said. "When you take a look at each edition there are 5,000 hours that go into each book."

Arion's next project is a collection of Aesop's Fables, the company's most ambitious project yet.

Riley says the enduring demand for hand-printed books speaks volumes.

"That kind of tactile experience is something I think people are hard-wired to search out," he said.