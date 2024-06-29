San Francisco's Pride Parade and Celebration are this weekend. Here's what to know.

Countdown begins for San Francisco Pride to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

Countdown begins for San Francisco Pride to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

Countdown begins for San Francisco Pride to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

Pride month activities in San Francisco culminate this weekend with the SF Pride Parade and Celebration taking over Market Street and Civic Center Plaza.

This year marks the 54th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Celebration in San Francisco. While there have been a variety of events throughout June, the closing weekend of the month features the largest public celebration

When is the SF Pride Celebration?

The San Francisco Pride celebration will be going on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will be held at the Civic Center Plaza, with entrances opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy performances at the Kaiser Permanente Beacon of Love Main Stage and at several community stages.

Performances begin at noon at the Main Stage:

12:00 p.m: Oasis Drag Show

1:30 p.m: Kossisko

1:45 p.m: Cheer SF

2:05 p.m: Legends of Drag

2:50 p.m: Asheq

3:40 p.m: Kelly

3:50 p.m: Princess

4:35 p.m: Adore Delano

A map of the 2024 San Francisco Pride Celebration at the Civic Center Plaza. San Francisco Pride

Performances begin at noon on Sunday as well, with 2024 San Francisco Pride celebrity grand marshal Billy Porter making an appearance.

12:00 p.m: Roryography

12:30 p.m: Chrissy Chlapecka

12:50 p.m: Casa

1:10 p.m: Cheer SF

1:30 p.m: N3ptune + Rsty

1:50 p.m: Pleeay

2:10 p.m: Commando

2:30 p.m: Amber Martin

2:50 p.m: Nina Sky

3:20 p.m: Sexitude

3:35 p.m: Reve

3:55 p.m: Hershii Liqcour-jete

4:00 p.m: Amanda Tori Meating

5:00 p.m.: Billy Porter

The community stages on Saturday include The Root of Pride, which is an 18 and over event, the all-ages Hip-Hop stage and the Reclaiming Pride Youth Stage.

Sunday will have even more community stages, such as the Latin Stage, Womxn's Stage, You Belong, Soul of Pride, Asian and Pacific Island Community Stage, Sundance County-Western Dance Corral and Cheer SF.

When is the SF Pride Parade?

The parade starts at the corner of Market and Beale Streets, near the Embarcadero BART station, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The route runs along Market Street and ends at 8th and Market where the SF Pride will fill the area around the Civic Center. Upwards of a million spectators are anticipated.

More than 280 contingents, including community groups, affinity organizations, city agencies, local businesses, and corporate groups will participate in the procession.

A map of the 2024 San Francisco Pride parade route. San Francisco Pride

How do I get to the SF Pride Parade and Celebration?

San Francisco Pride recommends taking BART and Muni to get to the parade.

The Embarcadero, Montgomery Street, Powell Street and Civic Center/UN Plaza stations are all located on the parade route.

For those taking BART to the parade, service begins at 8 a.m. and there will be five-line service until 8 p.m. There will be three-line service after 8.

Large crowds are expected at the Embarcadero station prior to the parade starting.

A map of BART stations along the 2024 San Francisco Pride parade route. BART

Muni will not have service direct to Civic Center Plaza. Service will be rerouted around the plaza for Saturday and Sunday.

A map of Muni's rerouted service for 2024 San Francisco Pride. SFMTA

For more information on Muni reroutes and stops, visit their San Francisco Pride Festival page.

Will the SF Pride Celebration impact traffic?

Various streets will be closed throughout the weekend as Pride celebrations begin.

Polk between Turk and Market

Larkin between Turk and Market

Hyde between Turk and Market

Golden Gate between Van Ness and Leavenworth

McAllister between Van Ness and Leavenworth

Fulton between Larkin and Hyde

Grove between Van Ness and Market

Those streets will be closed all day on Saturday and Sunday.

More information on the parade and the Civic Center festivities is available on the SF Pride website.