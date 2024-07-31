San Francisco police say video shows armed suspect pointing gun at officer before fatal shooting

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday released additional surveillance and body camera video related to an officer-involved shooting that killed an armed suspect ten days ago.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sunday on July 21st on Willow Street in the Tenderloin

The day after the shooting, CBS News Bay Area got video from a neighbor who said it looked like the person was just running away from officers and was shot in the back.

Police showed the new video at a town hall focused on the shooting. Authorities are required by state law to release video within 10 days of a fatal shooting by an officer.

The clips showed a different perspective of exactly what happened that night.

Surveillance and body camera footage provided by the department appeared to show that the officer acted in self-defense after being shot at by 28-year-old Alexander Antonio Lopez, the Department said. Officers suspected that Lopez was involved in an armed robbery earlier that night.

On Sunday, July 21, police from the Tenderloin Station responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred near the United Nations Plaza at the intersection of McAllister and Leavenworth streets.

The victim said that at 11:30 p.m., a white male adult stole his red and black electric scooter and pointed a gray pistol at him. The suspect, who was described as 5 foot 6 inches, 150 pounds, wearing dark pants and a long-sleeved white and blue sweater, fled on the scooter in an unknown direction, said Capt. Mark Im at the town hall, acting commander of SFPD.

The responding officers sent the suspect description over the radio to other officers of the Tenderloin Station. Two uniformed officers in a marked vehicle patrolling the area saw a person on Willow Street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street with a red and black scooter, wearing a white and gray jacket and blue jeans, Im said.

After believing that the scooter matched the description, the officers stopped their vehicle to talk to the person who was later identified as 28-year-old Alexander Antonio Lopez.

As the officers stopped, Lopez began running westbound toward Van Ness Avenue and left the scooter in front of the driver's side door of the police car, police said. Paul Balza, a patrol officer assigned to the Tenderloin, exited the passenger side of the car and commanded Lopez to stop running, Im said.

Balza began running towards Lopez, yelling "Stop! Stop!" But Lopez kept running, according to surveillance and body camera footage.

Lopez pointed something Balza while running away. A shot was heard in body camera footage as the officer yelled "stop" for the second time. In surveillance footage, gunpowder smoke can be seen emanating from the suspect's apparent weapon, police said.

Surveillance video shows that less than two seconds later, Lopez again raised his left arm behind him, turned his head back and pointed what appeared to be a weapon at Balza for a second time. Balza stopped running, grabbed his firearm and fired three shots toward the suspect just before midnight, according to officer body camera footage.

Lopez was seen in surveillance and body camera footage continuing to run after the officer fired the first two shots. He fell to the ground after being struck by the third shot.

"Put your hands out to your sides! Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!" Balza yelled out as Lopez lay on the ground.

Body camera footage shows that the suspect's gray pistol was lying a few feet away to the left of Lopez's head. He remained compliant while the two officers waited for backup, called an ambulance and devised a plan to approach him.

Officers detained and rendered aid to Lopez approximately three and a half minutes after he fell to the ground. They immediately placed a chest seal over the gunshot wound, according to body camera footage.

San Francisco Fire Department Medics transported Lopez to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, Im said.

The investigation is ongoing and still in the early stages.

"The San Francisco District Attorney's Office and the Independent Investigations Bureau are responsible for determining the legality of the officer involved shooting based on their independent investigation and review," said Chief of Police Bill Scott. "The District Attorney of the County of San Francisco will make the final decision as to whether the officers or the involved officers actions comply with the laws of the state of California."

As with all officer-involved shootings in California, the state Department of Justice will also be investigating.

Footage from the shooting can be viewed publicly on Vimeo. A recording of the town hall meeting is available on Youtube.