San Francisco police search for suspect in fatal Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a 52-year-old man in the city's Tenderloin district on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers said they first responded to reports of a shooting in the neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. Police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, said officers.

San Francisco Police Department investigators are asking the public for more information on the shooting. A description of the suspect was not released.

Residents with more information are encouraged to contact the police department's tip line at (415) 575-4444.