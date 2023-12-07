San Francisco police pursuit after Chinatown robbery ends in fiery Oakland crash

San Francisco police said a Thursday afternoon pursuit of a vehicle involved in a Chinatown robbery that crossed the Bay Bridge that appears to have ended in a fiery crash on a bridge in Oakland.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery on the 900 block of Grant Street. After obtaining descriptions of the suspects and suspect vehicle, officers located a vehicle matching that description.

After officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield and fled the scene, triggering a police pursuit ensued. Officers chased the suspect vehicle onto the Bay Bridge and into Oakland.

A San Francisco police pursuit following a robbery in Chinatown ended in a fiery crash in Oakland. KPIX

According to police, the pursuit ended in the area of 7th Street and West Grand Avenue in Oakland after the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision. Chopper video taken shortly after 3 p.m. showed police from San Francisco and Oakland investigating a crash scene on a bridge over railroad tracks involving two vehicles, including one that appeared severely burned.

Police said the occupants of the suspect vehicle were being detained for th active investigation. SFPD said officers summoned medics to the scene to treat possible injuries, but provided no information whether there were any injuries to people in the suspect vehicle or the second vehicle that appeared to be involved in the crash.

Police have not released any details regarding the robbery or the charges the suspects involved in the robbery and subsequent pursuit and crash might be facing.