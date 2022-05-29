Watch CBS News
San Francisco police officers 'quack the case,' save baby ducklings by Oracle Park

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – When a mother duck's babies fell through a grate into a drain by Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.

Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother's frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday  rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn't get out, police said.

Police posted photos of the rescue on the department Twitter account.

Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother.

Proving conclusively that birds of a feather do indeed flock together, the mother duck then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay, police said on social media.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 11:59 AM

