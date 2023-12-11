San Francisco police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police on Monday said a driver in the Mission District crashed into a pedestrian, killing them.

The crash happened in a private parking lot on the 1700 block of Folsom Street around 2:50 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver remained there and cooperated with officers.

Several cars were also struck in the crash.

Police said it does not appear that drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.