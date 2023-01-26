San Francisco police investigate shooting that injured 2 in Polk Gulch

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Polk Gulch neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:35 p.m. in the area of Polk and California streets, where two suspects got into an argument with the two victims and then shot them, police said.

Police patrol lights on car roof Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

The victims, ages 33 and 29, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The suspects fled following the shooting and remain at large. San Francisco police have not released detailed descriptions of the pair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.