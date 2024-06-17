San Francisco police investigate fatal weekend shooting in Mission District

Police in San Francisco are searching for clues in a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in San Francisco's Mission District, according to authorities.

In a press release issued Monday afternoon, police said officers from the SFPD's Mission Station responded to the unit block of Wiese St. near the 16th Street BART Station regarding a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from at apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the life-saving efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The department's homicide unit is taking the lead in the case. The shooting remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.