San Francisco police investigate baby reportedly ingesting fentanyl at Marina playground

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a report that a baby boy nearly died after eating fentanyl at a public playground in the Marina District.

Moscone Rec Center in San Francisco's Marina District. cbs

Police say the child was with a babysitter at Moscone Recreation Center in the Marina Tuesday when he had a medical emergency.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported a person claiming to be the child's parent later posted on social media that the 10-month-old boy needed to be revived with Narcan after ingesting fentanyl.

While SFPD did not confirm those details, they did say officers later searched the park for drugs but didn't find any.

Firefighters in San Francisco on Wednesday acknowledged the thanks they received after helping save an infant at a Marina playground who had ingested fentanyl.

The San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 Twitter account posted about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

"We are happy that we were able to respond quickly and assist this family. We need to keep our children safe," the post read.