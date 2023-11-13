Watch CBS News
San Francisco police in standoff with armed robbery suspect barricaded in Fillmore District building

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are negotiating with a robbery suspect armed with a knife who has barricaded himself inside a Fillmore District building, authorities said.  

A release issued by the San Francisco Police Department said that the incident started at around 1:38 p.m. Monday afternoon when officers saw a robbery in progress involving and attempted to detain the suspect involved. The suspect fled into a building on the 900 block of McAllister St and barricaded himself inside. 

Police also determined that the suspect was armed with a knife. Officers made contact with the suspect who has so far refused to comply to commands. Police are currently negotiating for a peaceful resolution and are receiving assistance from the SFPD Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and tactical teams. The SFFD are also on hand assisting with the incident. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.   

First published on November 13, 2023 / 5:12 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

