San Francisco police fatally shoot armed man who entered Glen Park residence

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A man with a gun who entered a residence in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood Friday afternoon was shot to death by police after a standoff, a spokesman said.

The incident began about 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Bosworth Street, police said. 

The man, who wasn't identified, was shot while officers were attempting to negotiate with him, police said. 

A person who discovered the man in the residence got out and contacted police. Officers negotiated with the man for three and a half hours before the shooting, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, police said.

As an officer-involved shooting, the incident is being investigated by the police, the medical examiner, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, and the Department of Police Accountability.

A town hall meeting will be held within 10 days, police said.

May 20, 2023

