San Francisco police car plows into Mission District storefront during pursuit; 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people were injured and a building was damaged early Wednesday evening when a San Francisco police SUV was involved in a collision during a pursuit in the Mission District, authorities confirmed.

SFPD car crashes into building at 22nd and Valencia Streets in the Mission. Shane Baker

According to police, at approximately 5:10 p.m., officers assigned to Mission Station were patrolling the 2600 block of Mission Street when they saw a suspect vehicle that may have been involved in a violent crime that took place in San Francisco.

Online reports indicated police were in pursuit of the vehicle when it was involved in a collision while traveling through the intersection of 22nd and Valencia Streets. The collision injured two victims just before the police vehicle crashed into the building that once housed Lucca Deli on the southwest corner of 22nd and Valencia Streets.

Police said the two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers in the police vehicle were not injured in the collision. The events leading up to the collision are under investigation. Police said the suspect vehicle that was part of the initial investigation is still outstanding.