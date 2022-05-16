Watch CBS News
San Francisco Police ask for public's help with Mission District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police requested the public's help Monday with its investigation into a homicide in the Mission District two days before.

On Saturday May 14, officers were called to respond to an assault in the area of 24th and Balmy streets around 2:35 a.m. They arrived to find a man on the ground, unresponsive.

"Medical personnel rendered aid, however, despite their efforts the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," a SFPD press release stated. 

Police made no arrests since Saturday in this homicide and the investigation continues. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.  

