San Francisco police arrest teen suspected of assaulting elderly woman on Muni bus last month

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a teen suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack on a 79-year-old woman on a Muni bus.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 3. At approximately 11:21 a.m., San Francisco police officers were called to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street after an assault on a Muni Bus was reported.

Arriving officers located a 79-year female victim who had been assaulted. The victim was boarding the 38 Line coach at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street when an unknown male suspect kicked the victim in the abdomen with enough force to knock her to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

The victim hit her head on a railing as she fell to the ground as the suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers conducted an investigation and located witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident, which they released to the public as they searched for the suspect.

During the course of the investigation, San Francisco Juvenile Probation officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco. Probation officers informed investigators that the juvenile was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for another matter.

San Francisco investigators developed probable cause to arrest the male juvenile on two charges for the assault. On December 29, the juvenile was transported to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center where he was booked for charges of aggravated assault and elder abuse. He is not being identified due to his age.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Refer to SFPD Case# 220829993.