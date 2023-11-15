San Francisco police arrest suspects in Alamo Square car break-in

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the arrests of two suspects in connection with a recent Alamo Square car break-in as well as a third suspect who allegedly bought stolen items from the other suspects.

Police said on Tuesday morning at around 10 a.m., a car was burglarized in the area of Alamo Square with a description of a suspect vehicle broadcast over police radio. A short time later at approximately 10:17 a.m., plainclothes officers observed a vehicle matching the description in the area of Potrero Avenue and Division Street.

The vehicle stopped in the area of 24th Street and Alabama Street and met with a man, later identified as 51-year-old Jose Carreno, who appeared to be purchasing items from an occupant in the suspect vehicle. After the suspect vehicle left, officers detained Carreno. Items from the initial vehicle burglary were recovered, and Carreno was placed under arrest and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of buying or receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Police were able to take the male and female occupants of the suspect vehicle into custody in Oakland. The occupants were identified as 23-year-old Antioch resident Daevon Hudson and 22-year-old Pittsburg resident Armani Tolliver.

A search of the vehicle yielded a firearm, a large amount of money, burglary tools, and more items that had been stolen in the initial vehicle burglary. The recovered items were returned to the auto burglary victims.

Hudson was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to display both license plates and conspiracy.

Tolliver was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and grand theft.

"I want to thank our officers for their diligent police work that led to three arrests and the recovery of the victims' property," Chief Bill Scott said. "We will not tolerate people breaking into vehicles in our city. We will continue to employ strategies such as bait car operations, various types of police officer deployments, and use of video surveillance technologies to combat car burglaries and fencing operations that profit off of car burglaries. Anyone who makes the poor decision to commit these crimes in San Francisco will be held accountable."

The San Francisco Police Burglary Unit is leading the investigation. While arrests have been made, the investigations remain open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.