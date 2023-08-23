San Francisco police arrest suspect in stabbing near SoMa District
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said officers arrested a suspect in a stabbing that left one person injured Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Market streets.
Police found a victim who had been stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
San Francisco police said witnesses helped officers arrest a suspect.
Officials did not identify the suspect and said they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444.
