San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.

According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home.

On Dec 28, @SFPDRichmond officers responded to the 100 block of Willard North for a report of a person breaking into a home. Officers located a 42 yo male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim in this incident was declared deceased on scene. ➡️ https://t.co/LysT6IiYEB pic.twitter.com/vZOyBOpACs — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 29, 2022

Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene.

San Francisco Police homicide investigators then responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Investigators quickly identified 50-year-old San Francisco resident Lev Tikhomirov as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Tikhomoriv and took him into custody on the 800 block of Bryant Street. Tikhomoriv was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While an arrest has been made, police said the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous and should refer to SFPD Case #220887220.