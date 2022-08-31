San Francisco police arrest Livermore man for extorting nude images from minors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a Livermore man suspected of extorting minors to provide him with nude photos and explicit videos.

According to a press release issued by the department, in April of last year, the SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit received a report from a female victim who was targeted for extortion by user "Jack Lucas" on a social media platform. He demanded nude images, nude videos, and sexually explicit video calls. ICAC investigators opened an investigation into the suspect, eventually identifying him as 22- year-old Livermore resident Aidan Worley.

Police lights at crime scene. CBS

Earlier this month on August 19, investigators served a search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of Ann Court in Livermore and Worley was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices as evidence in the case. Worley was booked at San Francisco County Jail and is facing multiple charges including communicating with a minor to produce child pornography, sending harmful matter to a child with the intent to seduce, sending sexual messages to a child, using or coercing a minor to appear in child pornography, extortion, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and annoying or molesting a child.

The investigation determined that Worley has additional minor victims in which the victims were extorted for nude images or videos through social media applications. Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or may have had any suspicious contact with Worley to please contact the Special Victims Unit at (415) 553-9225.

While an arrest has been made in the case, it remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.