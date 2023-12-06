Watch CBS News
San Francisco police arrest 7 suspects during retail theft operation

By Jose Fabian

SAN FRANCISCO — Another operation aimed at catching San Francisco retail theft suspects led to seven arrests on Tuesday, police said.

The "Blitz" operation was at a store on the 1500 block of Polk Street. Officers chose the spot as it had a high number of shoplifting incidents.

On Tuesday, seven people were arrested, three of whom had arrest warrants.

They were identified as Ryan Robinson, 36; Jesus Rasheim Robinson, 30; John Delcollado, 39; Ahmad Shabazz, 35; Blake Ferrell, 34; Ian Fraser, 26; and Jacob Johnston, 25.

Ryan Robinson, Delcollado, Jesus Robinson and Shabazz were arrested on suspicion of petty theft.

Ferrell, Fraser and Johnston were arrested on outstanding warrants.

